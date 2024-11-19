A quick-thinking petrol station worker became an overnight hero following a dramatic 35-second clip that went viral on X, showing him rushing to the rescue of a family caught in a motorcycle fire.

The footage, originally shared by @bhpetroljalanmawai on TikTok, shows a father attempting to start his motorcycle when flames suddenly erupt.

The mother quickly pulls the child away from the fire, watching helplessly as the father struggles.

As the fire grows, panic sets in as he frantically tries to douse the flames with what appears to be a cloth, but his distress is met with swift action.

Enter Azri, a BHP station worker, who sprints toward the scene, armed with a fire extinguisher.

Within seconds, he manages to put out the fire, saving the family from what could have been a serious disaster.

The trio was visibly shaken but unharmed, thanks to Azri’s quick response, what could have been a nightmare ended in relief.

In the same clip, a photo of Azri holding what appears to be a cash reward is shown, as he was later recognised for his bravery with a cash bonus, though the exact amount remains undisclosed.

His heroic act has drawn widespread praise online.

One commenter, @faizfayeshz, wrote: “I feel so emotional watching this video, seeing the man with his wife and young child. It looks like he’s desperately trying to put out the fire with his hands—maybe that motorcycle is the only thing he has to get around.”

Another user, @Fathi_Fatty, said: “The staff is amazing. Even though the fire was at a distance, he acted quickly and stayed alert. He deserves a bonus!”

Similarly, @kakakezza added: “Thank you, brother, for your quick action. That motorcycle must be really important to them. I hope things go smoothly for you now, because you’ve made life easier for others. Well done, @bhp—you’ve got great staff!”

Meanwhile, @CurryKhoo pointed out: “This guy is dedicated to his job, no matter how small the task. You can tell he’s always on alert, which is why he was able to act so quickly. Kudos to him!”