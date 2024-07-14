FINDING parking these days is not easy especially during a major event.

Recently, a house owner in Kuantan offered his front yard for the public to park in conjunction of the MADANI Carnival in the area, according to a TikTok video by Nana Shaharin.

However, the home owner asked for one simple thing in exchange for the “free parking” - and that is to pray for his pregnant wife to have an easy delivery.

In the video, a simple message offering free parking was stuck on the mailbox with the gate open.

Many seemed to have made good use of the front yard parking their vehicles there.

In the comments section, the home owner’s wife thanked those who prayed for her.

Netizens praised the married couple’s simple but kind gesture, making a difference in many drivers looking for place to park during that period of time.

Others also recalled how they or their families have offered their front yards to drivers in search of a parking space.