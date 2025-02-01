WHAT would you do if you received a significantly larger paycheck than expected?

In a Threads post which has since gone viral, a Malaysian employer praised his staff for his honesty after the employee shared that she had received a significantly higher salary than usual.

Dr Zul Ariffin Maarof shared a screenshot exchange where the employee shared that she received a sum of RM9,142.95 in the bank account, instead of the usual salary of RM1,942.95.

The employee then can be seen asking Dr Zul for the account number so that she may transfer the rest back to him.

“When you have honest staff, like the one who immediately called to inform you about receiving the wrong salary—Alhamdulillah! It’s a huge difference when you mistakenly overpay.

“May all my team members one day improve their skills, and may their salaries and commissions grow higher in 2025. Ameen!” praised Dr Zul.

The post has since gone viral with more than 500 comments from Malaysian netizens praising the employee for their honesty.

“How wonderful that they’re so honest—the amount was way off! Alhamdulillah, there are still people like this who uphold such integrity. May Allah bless them with even more sustenance and ease in all their affairs,” commented @__jyha.

“One in a million to have an honest staff member like this... Please, make sure to appreciate them,” advised @12345aisya.

“Because they know the ruling on taking haram money. This happened to me once too, especially with big companies—they don’t always notice salary mistakes. They even accidentally gave me a CEO’s salary once. But knowing the ruling on consuming haram money, which becomes part of your sustenance, nauzubilla, I went straight to HR and got it sorted,” shared @im_sueanna.

