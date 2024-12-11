THERE are many reasons for quitting a job—sometimes it’s the lure of better opportunities, and other times, it’s simply the need for a break from an unfulfilling routine.

For one Malaysian employee, that frustration spilled over into a hilariously candid resignation letter that’s now making waves on social media.

Rather than a simple, polite resignation note, this employee went all-in with a bold message that hit every reason for leaving, adding a dash of humour that instantly resonated with netizens.

The letter shared on Instagram Threads by a user, begins with the question, “Sir, do you know why I want to resign?” and quickly dives into a cascade of relatable complaints.

“My salary isn’t enough. When my salary isn’t enough, I’m not happy. When I’m not happy, I eat a lot. When I eat a lot, I get fat,” the employee shared, poking fun at how his pay dissatisfaction is literally weighing him down.

But he didn’t stop there—adding a witty twist, he implied that his stress could even tarnish the company’s reputation, saying, “When your company’s image is affected, so is your business.”

In a final humorous flourish, he concluded, “When your business is affected, you’re not happy. When you’re not happy, you eat a lot and I’m afraid you will become fat like me. So, please approve my resignation.”

The letter quickly gained traction online, igniting discussions about job dissatisfaction.

Netizens jumped in with cheeky responses, offering advice on how to further refine the letter:

“Weird, isn’t it? Even when we want to quit, we still need approval. If they don’t approve, we just keep working as usual,” one user called chemat_bakers commented.

Alalawialvinvee wrote: “Hahahaha!! Shouldn’t say ‘request to resign.’ (You should) just write, ‘This is my resignation notice, effective (Date). This notice is final. Any appeal must come with an official letter for a pay raise. If not, appeals won’t be considered. Thank you.’”

Raraaxis commented, “Too long. Should’ve kept it short and sweet: ‘I want to quit. Pay too low.’ Thank you.”