BEING able to own a fancy, luxurious car is a dream for many of us.

So it’s always an exciting opportunity to come across such a vehicle.

Unfortunately, not every luxury car owner is all that willing to allow strangers to take photographs along with their car.

Not Siti Naqiah Fami though, who was more than happy to thoughtfully entertain a pakcik’s humble request to take photographs alongside her swanky ride.

In the 18-second video that was uploaded to TikTok, the pakcik who donned a red cap and red and white shirt could be seen happily posing beside a gorgeous-looking yellow McLaren 720S.

A quick search revealed that the McLaren 720S Spider is priced at a whopping RM2.4 million while a used 2018 McLaren 720S 4.0 V8 will cost you a pretty penny of RM1.1 million.

The pakcik can also be seen asking the friendly Siti questions about the car and she was more than happy to answer his questions.

She explained in the comments that the man had asked her, “Is that your car, child?”

Siti added that the pakcik initially thought she was a passerby before requesting her assistance to take his photograph next to the car.

After she headed into the car, it was only then he realised that she was the owner.

TikTok users praised Siti’s humble behaviour in the comment section for being so kind to the pakcik.

“I don’t know what to say. But your actions seem very humble. I smiled watching this video. You’re very kind in how you interact. May you continue to steadfastly treat those who are interested in the car as well,” commented a user.

A few netizens also inquired if they could have their photos taken next to the car if they ever came across the vehicle, to while Siti happily obliged.

“Alhamdulillah, may you be blessed with abundance. But if I happen to come across your car, can I borrow it for a moment to take a picture of my child with your car?”

“Sure, definitely can,” replied Siti.

What a kind Malaysian!

