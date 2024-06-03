In these tough financial times, there are some who live paycheck to paycheck and have the responsibility of feeding their families. Thankfully in Malaysia, there are good Samaritans always ready to help those in need.

Abu Hurairah Roslan recently took to his Facebook page to share a rather heartbreaking incident that occurred at a kindergarten.

In his post, he explained that he was arranging the public address (PA) system equipment along with the table and chairs after the kindergarten event was over.

It was then he noticed a motorcyclist who drove by with two young kids riding pillion. That’s when Abu noticed the man eyeing the packets of food on the table.

When the motorcycle turned back after reaching the end of the road, Abu saw that the man and the two kids still had their gaze fixated on the food.

Abu flagged the motorcyclist and asked if the man would like the packed food before taking a good look at the two kids who looked sad and hungry.

“Can I? I did not get work today and I get paid daily. I’m having a fever but my kids and wife at home are hungry,” the man explained.

Upon hearing the man’s story, Abu took all the packed food and handed it to the man and right before the man left, he handed all the cash he had in his pocket to him as well.

The man was surprised at the sight of the money to which Abu kindly responded, “Just take it and quickly return home.”

He ended his post by stating, “To those given the duty to take care of the country, please know that the people are getting hungrier and weaker. And to everyone else, if you ever come across someone who is need of help, please assist them.”

The Facebook post has since gotten over 6.5K likes and comments from commenters praising Abu for his kindness.

“That is why if there are any ceremonies or meetings, sometimes when its over, I will invite the cleaners or any students passing by. Sometimes you think they can afford it but in reality, they’re actually starving,” commented a Facebook user.