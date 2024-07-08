A viral video posted on X by @update11111 shows hundreds of mat rempits riding against traffic on the highways of Bagan, Penang.

The video shows a car using its hazard lights while navigating through a swarm of motorcyclists riding against traffic on the highway.

This dangerous situation not only increased the risk of accidents but also created traffic congestion, as the riders occupied two lanes, leaving only one lane for cars.

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many netizens expressing outrage over the perilous behaviour of the motorcyclists and its impact on road safety.

X user yobinno commented, “If you catch this illegal riders and confiscate the motorcycle and send them to jail for 6 months, only then they will be afraid.”

Another netizen called FAB-300 wrote: “They are like this because they have no purpose in life.

“Lazy to work, lazy to study. When there is no purpose, life feels empty. So they ‘rempit’ for the thrill of life. In the eyes of society, they are considered as garbage. The Rohingyas who work collecting second-hand goods are better than these misguided boys.”

Many commenters pointed out the lack of strict enforcement as a contributing factor to the problem.

Another X user, AutoXtune commented, “Is there really no law? It’s scary to see this situation.”