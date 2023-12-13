RECENTLY, polygamy has been a hot topic, especially when Kubang Kerian member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has suggested that Muslim men should marry more than one woman as this could solve the issue of Muslim women marrying late in life.

However, not everyone agrees with this suggestion.

In relation to that, this married Malaysian man has one of the funniest views on the subject, and most ladies would probably agree with him.

The man was featured in a street interview conducted inside a mall by @eziejoelyrk, wherein the latter asked him about his thoughts on polygamy.

The man’s wife was observed in the video laughing waiting anxiously to hear her husband’s response.

The man went on to say that he had been a commando for more than 16 years before retiring.

Then he brashly declared, “For me, a new wife is not as interesting as cars.” I have a single wife yet own an Alphard, a Mercedes, and a BMW”.

He added that it’s wiser to pursue interests outside of polygamy because being in a polygamous relationship can simply lead to headaches.

The man then grinned as he finished the interview, catching up with his wife, who had laughed when she learned that her husband preferred vehicles.

These are the small moments that justify using the internet; what a priceless means of spreading awareness. What do you think?