There’s nothing quite like a glass of teh tarik paired with your favourite Malaysian dish. That first sip of the hot, sweet, and frothy nectar sliding down your throat is pure comfort—guaranteed to brighten your day and leave you craving for more.

It’s no surprise that this iconic beverage has captured the taste buds and hearts of foreigners too!

In a now-viral TikTok video, tourist @random.4.you shared his discovery of what he called a “crazy myth about Malaysia”: it’s “impossible to leave Malaysia without falling in love with one thing.”

Initially skeptical, he dismissed it as just a joke. But the moment he took his first sip of teh tarik, the creamy, frothy drink struck a chord.

He humorously admitted in the video that he tried to resist teh tarik but was quickly captivated.

“I’m hooked for life. Is this a Malaysian curse? It’s teh tarik!” @random.4.you gushed.

The video shows him savouring a glass of teh tarik before dramatically professing his newfound love for the beverage.

Since its release, the clip has garnered over 479,500 views and more than 3,100 comments, with Malaysian netizens passionately agreeing about teh tarik’s irresistible charm.

“I completely agree. Nothing equates to Malaysian teh tarik,” said @Sam.

“Our blood type is teh tarik,” joked @Sazri Jurami.

“I guessed teh tarik at the start because when I went to study overseas, that was the thing I missed the most about Malaysian food,” shared @zulhazm1.

During his stay in Malaysia, @random.4.you also sampled other drinks, including Nescafé tarik kaw and teh halia (ginger tea). But in the end, teh tarik stood out as the undeniable winner.

Do you feel the same about teh tarik? I know I do!

