IN a surprising viral Threads post, local influencer Mekyun shared how she was left stunned when a stranger approached her out of the blue and asked if she wanted to become her husband’s second wife.

According to Mekyun, the woman initially asked to take pictures with her but quickly veered into an unusual request.

“Do you want to be my husband’s 2nd wife? Be my madu? (another woman who becomes a wife to her own husband),“ the woman asked her.

Adding to the oddity, the stranger repeated the question in front of her children.

She responded by laughing and shaking her head, though she did not reveal how the woman reacted to her rejection.

The post ignited widespread discussion on social media, with many users expressing relief that Mekyun declined the strange offer.

A user called madon_mohd_jani commented: “A test to his man, actually, and don’t believe the lady. If you married her husband, she would pull out the victim card.”

“Make sure we’re always number 1. There’s no such thing as number 2,“ another netizen called ririfighter2497 wrote.

One user called hazwanhfiz commented, “If I was her husband, I would’ve run because I would’ve been embarrassed by that question,“ while another called adrianclarkead expressed discomfort with the situation, stating, “I don’t like it when a partner wants to test the market in such a way. It’s so uncomfortable and shows a complete disregard for sensitivities. What happens if the roles were reversed and her husband did the same?”