A local influencer, Isa Isarb, and his friends recently grabbed headlines after being stopped by police for towing a Proton Waja converted into a mobile swimming pool along a highway.

The group’s unconventional vehicle, filled with water and missing its roof, was being towed by a BMW when their antics were cut short.

In a video shared on TikTok, Isa documented the incident, showing the moment a police car pulled up behind them with flashing lights.

The officer used the vehicle’s loudspeaker to confront the group, exclaiming, “What are you guys doing? How can you (ride your makeshift vehicle) here? Call a tow truck now! Get down!”

The Proton Waja had been modified, with its backseat turned into a fully functional swimming pool.

Speaking to the officer, Isa explained their goal was to travel from Klang to Terengganu in the unique setup.

However, the police officer warned them of the dangers, particularly the risk of causing an accident.

Despite the warning, the group shared that while the BMW had valid road tax, they only possessed a grant for the Proton Waja.

The officer appeared skeptical but remarked, “As long as it doesn’t cause an accident.”

The video ended with the police car driving away, leaving the group at the side of the highway. It remains unclear whether any formal action was taken against the influencers.

Netizens, however, were quick to voice their outrage, criticizing the police for allegedly not imposing penalties or seizing the vehicle.

Comments flooded the video, with one user called tehlaici writing, “They didn’t get fined? (The vehicle) was not seized? Give me that police car’s number plate.”

“Absurd content,” Zan Misai commented.