LORRY-RELATED incidents continue to make headlines, with the latest tyre mishap nearly causing a disaster on a local highway.

A 41-second clip shared by Informasi Malaysia Kini on Facebook captures a tyre drifting from the right side, hitting the lorry before bouncing back toward the divider.

The lorry, attempting to brake, narrowly avoided the tyre as it crossed the road, eventually stopping on the left side.

Upon halting, it became clear that the back tyre on the right side was missing, confirming that the tyre had come from there.

Other vehicles slowed down to avoid the bouncing tyre, and fortunately, no collisions were reported.

The incident has sparked widespread calls online for tougher regulations on commercial vehicles and stricter penalties for negligence.

Ahmad Razib noted: “The wheel bearing was likely overheating, and the driver may not have realised it until the tyre came off. You could see the smoke, so honking was the best option until he noticed,” while Mohd Nasir simply remarked: “Only in Malaysia.”

Manazil Mamat Exer pointed out: “Fake spare parts and scams are flooding the country’s market. Authorities must take action against these logistics companies. This used to be a rare incident, but now it’s becoming common,” and Muzri SMBLegacy shared: “Dangerous, luckily he moved to the side. I’ve been in a similar situation before. I was a bit late, just a few minutes. The car in front was destroyed because a lorry’s tyre came off.”

Although no one was hurt, the video serves as a stark reminder of how easily a minor oversight can escalate into a potentially dangerous situation on the road.