RECENTLY a restaurant in Johor called out a woman for stealing raw ingredients which was placed in a box outside the restaurant.

補鑊佬福建面 Restoran Uncle Pou Wok took to its Facebook page on Nov 19 to share a series a screenshots of CCTV footage of the woman stealing the ingredients.

In the first screenshot, woman could be seen lifting the cover of an orange icebox placed along the road outside the restaurant. After lifting the cover, the woman could be seen walking away with her hands full of fresh vegetables and meat as per the third screenshot.

According to the screenshot, the incident took place on Nov 19 at 12.24pm.

In the post, the restaurant shared that they have noticed that things have been stolen from the restaurant when no one was looking.

“To those who take without permission: We work hard to run this shop, waking up early and working late, all in order to serve each customer with care.

“Buying ingredients, preparing, cooking— each step requires investment and effort.

“However, recently we’ve noticed that some people have been stealing from us when no one is looking.”

The restaurant advised to the people stealing from them that they could talk to them and that the restaurant was willing to cook a meal for them.

“I want to say that if you are really facing difficulties, you can come and talk to us.

“We can cook a warm meal for you, but please don’t use this method to undermine our efforts and disrupt our business.

“Every ingredient is used to ensure a great experience for our customers; every act of stealing is a disregard for our hard work.

They added that if incident is repeated, they would pursue legal means against the thief.

“We hope you can respect our efforts, and respect yourself. If you are caught again, we will have no choice but to protect our rights through legal means.

“Please value the trust and respect between us and be an upright person.”