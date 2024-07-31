HONG Kong-born K-pop star Jackson Wang has garnered widespread praise online after a video of him safeguarding a baby during a crowded event in Malaysia went viral.

On July 24, he attended the opening of a Louis Vuitton store in Kuala Lumpur, where enthusiastic fans awaited his arrival.

Inside the store, a woman with a baby in the crowd wanted a photo with him.

As he took selfies with others, the baby’s head brushed against his arm. Noticing this, he promptly shielded the woman and baby with his arm from the overexcited crowd. He then cautioned fans and staff as the mother tried to move out from the crowd, saying, “Be careful of the baby! Be careful!”

According to South China Morning Post, netizens and fans lauded his kindness on China’s Xiaohongshu platform.

One netizen commented, “When Jackson saw the mother wanting him to hold her baby’s hand, he didn’t immediately do so.

Instead, he touched the baby from a distance, probably worrying about potential germs.” Another commented, “He looked more concerned about the baby’s safety than the mother.”

At the same event, he assisted a woman in high heels down the stairs.

The 30-year-old singer and rapper, who began his career as a K-pop trainee with JYP Entertainment at 17 and debuted in 2014 with the boy band Got7, has since built a reputation for his kind and humble nature.

In 2017, he ventured into solo music and mainland Chinese variety shows, further solidifying his respectful image. His popularity is evident with 31 million followers on Weibo.

In January last year, during a London concert, he delivered a seven-minute patriotic speech, condemning anti-China media coverage as “propaganda bullsxxx” and encouraged the audience to visit China, calling it “a dope place.”

When asked about his nationality on a South Korean variety show, Wang asserted, “I’m Chinese.”