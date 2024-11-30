Kelantan folks play in floodwaters, dubbing it “Kota Bharu waterpark”

Continuous heavy rain has caused a significant increase in the number of flood victims across several states in Malaysia.

However that has not dampened the spirits of some folks in Kelantan who took the opportunity to turn the floodwaters into a ‘waterpark’.

In a 21-second video uploaded to TikTok by @Sy42w417, children could be seen playing in the floodwaters, accompanied by their parents.

One boy could even be seen imitating the swimming movement in the water.

“Kota Bharu waterpark,” said @Sy42w417 in his caption.

The video which has almost gained 150,000 views was filled with a mix of comments, some who expressed amusement and enjoyment at seeing children bathing and playing in the floodwaters.

“The disaster has turned into a sort of party now. You can talk about how dirty or smelly the water is, but what’s important is that everyone’s having fun like usual. What can we do, it’s just become a tradition now,” said @izz.

However, many other comments felt the other way as they shared that floodwaters could pose health risks.

“I’m fed up with letting my kids play in floodwater. After the flood, they all had fevers, diarrhea, and vomiting in turns. Now, they’ve learned their lesson and know better,” said @SuriRumah yang Gembira.

“The water isn’t clean, there’s all sorts of dirt in it. It could lead to diseases!” said Lan Joni.

