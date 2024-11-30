DESPITE rising floodwaters in Malaysia, one devoted father went to the extent of wading through chest-deep floodwater in order to recover baby formula for his son.

In a heart wrenching video which has gone viral on TikTok, the man could be seen wading through the floodwaters that had reached up to chest.

The 1-minute 34-second video was shared by his wife @misshaa1 on her TikTok account.

“Papa crossed chest-deep floodwaters to get baby formula for our son at home.

“All the stores were closed, and we had run out of milk and diapers,“ she explained in her caption.

The video has since been flooded with comments from netizens who were touched by the father’s dedication.

“May your husband be blessed with a long life, abundant blessings,” wished Ct85.

ALSO READ: Flood: Youth ties drums to bed to keep invalid father afloat

However, some expressed their worry for the father’s safety in such deep waters.

“Why not ask for help from JPAM or the fire department to use a boat? It’s dangerous with the water so deep like that, the current is strong, and we can’t predict it. I hope your husband stays safe,” said a worried Dieya Nadiya.

@misshaa1 took to the comments to explain their situation.

“I wanted to buy, but the store is closed, and even the orders haven’t arrived. J&T is also restricted due to the flood. The aid is only given to those staying in the halls, not to us outside. So, we just have to try our best with what we can. Alhamdulillah, we’re safe,” explained @misshaa1 to the worried netizens.

She later shared a post of her son drinking the milk and updated that her family is safe.

READ MORE: Floods: Heroic son uses water tank to save mother