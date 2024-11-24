RECENTLY, entrepreneur and food-based influencer Khairul Aming has obtained halal certification for his food products, Dendeng Nyet and Sambal Nyet.

Khairul first released his Sambal Nyet product back in 2021 while the Dendeng Nyet was sold in 2023.

The renowned local influencer shared the good news on his social media platforms, confirming both products being certified halal and his business also obtaining the Safe Food Certification Scheme for Industrial Responsibility (MeSTI).

Not only that, Khairul’s company is working to get a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certificate for his factory located in Kelantan.

Amid the loud congratulations and support, there were a few who expressed their doubts in his food products prior to obtaining the halal certificate.

ALSO READ: Halal certification adds value to businesses - Zulkfili

In another X post, Khairul clarified these steps in obtaining the related certifications were to ensure that his factory has its “own procedure”, explaining that since the factory was built from the ground up, it takes time to fully complete its production line.

“First, we have to obtain the MeSTI certification from the Health Ministry after getting a halal certification and after this we apply for other certifications.

“Of course, we cook with halal ingredients because I want to consume these myself.

“This halal certification we have applied for is to upgrade the factory and build confidence in our factory, supplier and food processing being not only clean and safe but certified halal in all aspects,” he said in the post.

Khairul also mentioned that his company has plans to expand to bigger markets following its halal certification.

ALSO READ: Government committed to facilitating halal certification for entrepreneurs