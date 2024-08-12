LOCAL entrepreneur and influencer Khairul Aming has recently checked himself into a clinic, said to be due to exhaustion after his flood relief mission under the initiative ‘Bantuan Orang Baik’.

An Instagram reel by @mrcosec posted on Saturday (Dec 7) showed the internet personality lying on a bed in a healthcare facility with a healthcare staff is tending to his medical needs.

Netizens wished him well and expressed their concern for his health considering that he was tirelessly involved in flood relief missions with his team in Kelantan.

“Just now in his (livestreaming session), Khairul seemed really haggard. We have commented, saying he seems really fatigued, asking if he has rested,” an Instagram user commented.

There have been no updates regarding Khairul’s health as of now.

On November 29, the renowned influencer and his team under the ‘Bantuan Orang Baik’ initiative landed in Kelantan to provide aid to flood victims in the form of basic necessities ranging from food to clothing.

On Friday (Dec 6), Khairul announced the end of the week-long flood relief mission by the ‘Bantuan Orang Baik’ initiative.