THE flood situation in Kelantan which has been described as the worst in history has attracted the attention of local entrepreneurs, including Khairul Aming.

Aming and his team have been distributing supplies including rice, clothing, medicine, sanitary napkins, cat food, blankets, and other necessities.

However, the 32-year-old entrepreneur recently took to TikTok to share his disappointment regarding the condition of the clothes which were donated to the victims.

In a video reuploaded to TikTok, he showed a pile of clothes which he explains had cockroach eggs, mould, and even rat urine.

“We received dirty clothes filled with cockroach eggs, mould, and rat urine. Some clothes even had rat bites.”

He went on to explain to people to not treat aid collection points like garbage dumps, stressing that these places are not for getting rid of unwanted items.

“Please don’t send items like this. This is not a disposal site for garbage,” he said.

He shared that his team filters all the clothes one by one to ensure their condition is good for the flood victims.

He added that donors need to understand that these clothes would be given to children and such contaminated clothes could pose health risks.

In the video, he also informed his volunteers to wear gloves while handling the donated items.

If that wasn’t unhygienic enough, he also showed a diaper which had mould on it which was donated to the flood victims.

“Please guys, don’t send diapers which have mould. These diapers have black mould on them.

“Please have pity on the elderly who need to use diapers. If they have a wound, such diapers would make things worse,” explained Aming.

