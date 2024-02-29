In the face of difficulty, some individuals no matter how young have to go the extra mile to make ends meet and support their families.

A TikTok video of a Malaysian man’s encounter with two young girls selling food has recently gone viral.

At the beginning of the two-minute video, the man’s whose name is Saharuddin Amirullah spots two young girls walking by a road, holding two baskets in their hands. He hails them down and crosses the road to meet them. The two kids then inform him that they sell curry puffs to make a living.

The girls also tell him that their father has passed away which breaks Saharuddin’s heart. He then proceeds to purchase all of the curry puffs which the children were selling and even gives them additional money.

At the end of the video, the girls and Saharuddin break down in tears before they share a hug. As the girls walk back home, they can be seen waving goodbye at him with broad smiles on their faces.

But his kind-heartedness doesn’t end there.