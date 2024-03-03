SKYSCRAPERS are not only easily recognisable landmarks but also represent a nation’s architectural ingenuity and progress.

Malaysia, especially in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, is home to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, and most recently, Menara Merdeka 118, which was ranked as the second tallest building in the world according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) in their list of The 100 Tallest Completed Buildings in the world in 2024.

A study by Seasia Stats on Instagram recently ranked Kuala Lumpur in first place as the city with the most skyscrapers in Southeast Asia, amounting to 141.

Jakarta and Bangkok, on the other hand, took second and third place with 165 and 142 skyscrapers, respectively.

The data was compiled from CTBUH and skyscrapers were measured according to the minimum height of 150 metres to 300 metres being the maximum height in the study.

Kuala Lumpur has 173 skyscrapers with a height of over 150 metres whereas 62 skyscrapers were recorded to be over 200 metres while only six were recorded as over 300 metres tall.

In the list of Southeast Asian cities, Malaysia dominates the list with 11 cities, naming Penang, Johor Bahru, Petaling Jaya, Bentong, Malacca, Cyberjaya, Shah Alam, Subang Jaya, Putrajaya and Kota Kinabalu.

Philippines had the second highest amount with nine cities whereas Indonesia came in third highest with seven cities in the Southeast Asian region with the most skyscrapers.