A restaurant in Klang, recently went viral for its commendable initiative to support the underprivileged in the community.

David Kan Yew Weng, the owner of Choon Guan Hainan Coffee 1956, shared the heartwarming news on the MERU KLANG RESIDENTS OFFICIAL Facebook group, announcing that individuals in need can choose from a selection of pre-paid meals whenever they are hungry and unable to afford food.

ALSO READ: Elderly M’sian couple crashes into economy rice stall, owner responds with kindness and free meal

“We understand that sometimes life can be challenging.

“If you are hungry and have no money, these meals have already been pre-paid for you. We are here to support our community because no one should go hungry,” the post read.

The initiative has garnered widespread praise from Malaysians, applauding the act of kindness and generosity.

One user called Badrul Ibrahim commented: “I hope more restaurants do this... I’m sure many people would be willing to contribute.”

“It’s a noble thing to offer & hats off to this act of kindness. Hopefully with this sharing, other restaurant owners will follow as well. This is indeed 1Malaysia! Keep up the good work,” As-If Amin Khanani wrote.

“Great initiative!” Fadhila Hasaban commented.

ALSO READ: M’sian donates food to father unable to afford food for his family