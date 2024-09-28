AN elderly couple in Ipoh had an unfortunate accident when they mistakenly drove their car into an economy rice stall at Pinji Centre Point Restaurant.

The incident, which occurred on September 26 at 11.29am., left the couple visibly shaken, but the owner’s unexpected act of kindness turned the situation around.

ALSO READ: M’sian cop’s kindness towards food delivery rider delights netizens

According to China Press, the 89-year-old driver accidentally hit the gas pedal while parking, causing the vehicle to crash into the stall.

A nearby motorcycle was also hit but sustained only minor damage and was still drivable.

Fortunately, no one was injured, as it was not during peak hours.

Diners at the scene continued their meals, curiously glancing at the vehicle lodged inside the stall.

Rather than react with anger, the stall owner chose to calm the distressed couple by offering them a free meal.

When their relatives arrived later and insisted on paying for the food, the owner refused stating just wanted to help them feel better.”

He even helped move their car from the stall.

Police arrived shortly after to assess the situation and ensure everyone was safe before leaving the scene.