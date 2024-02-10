KLIA outshines Changi as 4th most Instagrammable airport globally

KUALA Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has claimed the fourth spot on the list of the world’s most Instagrammed airports, overtaking Singapore’s iconic Changi Airport, which landed in fifth place.

A recent study by Miss Tourist, a Singapore-based travel site, found that KLIA has amassed over 600,000 hashtags on Instagram, reflecting its growing appeal among travellers keen to share their airport experiences online, The Independent Singapore reported.

Leading the list is Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), boasting 3.3 million hashtags, followed by San Francisco International Airport with 1.04 million hashtags, and London’s Heathrow Airport in third with 762,000 hashtags.

The study analysed Instagram hashtag usage across the 50 busiest airports globally, using passenger traffic data to compile the ranking.

KLIA remains Malaysia’s busiest airport, serving the Greater Kuala Lumpur area.

Despite Changi Airport’s reputation for its cutting-edge features like an indoor rainforest, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall and automated check-ins, KLIA has gained ground on social media.

Other airports in the top 10 include Schiphol Airport, Dubai International Airport, Tokyo’s Haneda, Frankfurt and Gatwick.

Here are the rankings from Miss Tourist’s survey of the world’s most Instagrammable airports:

Los Angeles International Airport, USA

San Francisco International, USA

London Heathrow Airport, UK

Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia

Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

Bandara Amsterdam Schiphol, Netherlands

Dubai International Airport, UAE

Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan

Frankfurt Airport, Germany

London Gatwick Airport, UK