IN a recent ranking by Insider Monkey, Malaysia was ranked as the 19th wealthiest country in Asia, with Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan leading the list.

This ranking is attributed to the country’s robust manufacturing and tourism sectors.

As per its World Population Review, Malaysia’s GDP in 2024 is approximately $445.52 billion (RM2,031.57 billion), with the wealth per adult standing at $27,078 (RM123,475.68).

The analysis reveals that frontrunner Hong Kong tops the list with a wealth per adult at of US$552,930 (RM2,541,978) with Singapore ranked second at US$358,204 (RM1,648,540), and Taiwan ranks third with US$297,864 (RM1,371,588).

Insider Monkey utilised data from Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook to calculate the wealth per adult across various countries.

This data was then used to compile a list ranking countries from the highest to lowest wealth per adult.

Wealth per adult, also known as capita wealth, provides insights into a country’s economic health and the distribution of wealth among its population.

Here is the complete list of the top 20 wealthiest countries in Asia based on wealth per adult:

Hong Kong – US$552,930

Singapore – US$358,204

Taiwan – US$297,864

Japan – US$245,238

South Korea – US$237,644

Qatar – US$183,106

Kuwait – US$171,348

United Arab Emirates – US$122,841

Bahrain – US$98,031

Saudi Arabia – US$84,407

China – US$76,639

Lebanon – US$75,734

Brunei – US$57,419

Kazakhstan – US$42,559

Oman – US$40,962

Iran – US$39,093

Russia – US$34,005

Jordan – US$30,814

Malaysia – US$27,078

Sri Lanka – US$27,040

Malaysian billionaires play a significant role in the global wealth landscape, owning diverse assets from cash and real estate to businesses and personal property.

In 2024, Malaysia ranked 25th globally for the number of billionaires, with 17 billionaires in total.