IN a recent ranking by Insider Monkey, Malaysia was ranked as the 19th wealthiest country in Asia, with Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan leading the list.
This ranking is attributed to the country’s robust manufacturing and tourism sectors.
As per its World Population Review, Malaysia’s GDP in 2024 is approximately $445.52 billion (RM2,031.57 billion), with the wealth per adult standing at $27,078 (RM123,475.68).
The analysis reveals that frontrunner Hong Kong tops the list with a wealth per adult at of US$552,930 (RM2,541,978) with Singapore ranked second at US$358,204 (RM1,648,540), and Taiwan ranks third with US$297,864 (RM1,371,588).
Insider Monkey utilised data from Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook to calculate the wealth per adult across various countries.
This data was then used to compile a list ranking countries from the highest to lowest wealth per adult.
Wealth per adult, also known as capita wealth, provides insights into a country’s economic health and the distribution of wealth among its population.
Here is the complete list of the top 20 wealthiest countries in Asia based on wealth per adult:
Hong Kong – US$552,930
Singapore – US$358,204
Taiwan – US$297,864
Japan – US$245,238
South Korea – US$237,644
Qatar – US$183,106
Kuwait – US$171,348
United Arab Emirates – US$122,841
Bahrain – US$98,031
Saudi Arabia – US$84,407
China – US$76,639
Lebanon – US$75,734
Brunei – US$57,419
Kazakhstan – US$42,559
Oman – US$40,962
Iran – US$39,093
Russia – US$34,005
Jordan – US$30,814
Malaysia – US$27,078
Sri Lanka – US$27,040
Malaysian billionaires play a significant role in the global wealth landscape, owning diverse assets from cash and real estate to businesses and personal property.
In 2024, Malaysia ranked 25th globally for the number of billionaires, with 17 billionaires in total.