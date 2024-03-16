PENANG is always a go-to spot for tourists and locals alike. The foods are mainly a mix of traditional Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Peranakan dishes. But recently a kopitiam in Penang has gone viral on Facebook, but not exactly for its food.

In the kopitiam, there is a signage on the wall that allegedly says this:

“Each table will be charged RM2 if no single drink ordered.”

This means every table in the kopitiam have to order beverages, otherwise they will be charged RM2.

However, internet users expressed confusion about the implementation of this “rule” at a kopitiam, stating that it is just excessive to charge patrons for not ordering drinks.

“Penang government should take action,“ said a user.

“This Kopitiam is digging its own grave. It’s affecting the other vendors in the place. If no one is getting drinks, the boss might increase the rental because he doesn’t make much from it.”

What do you think? Is RM2 a justifiable price for not ordering drinks or are the kopitiam oprators being excessive?

