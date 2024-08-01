The recent buzz surrounds a seafood restaurant in Perak that charged a staggering RM75 for a plate of Ikan Siakap (Barramundi), prompting the attention of the Ministry of Domestic Trade & Living Costs (KPDN).

A Malaysian customer shared her experience on TikTok (@kekyahfornour), branding the meal as more expensive than dining at prominent locations like KLCC and Pavilion.

While holidaying in Pangkor, she dined at a beachside restaurant and ordered a 600 to 700-gram fish, only to find it tasting ordinary, with better alternatives elsewhere.

The exorbitant seafood price wasn’t the only concern raised. The customer highlighted mouldy chairs, subpar service, and a hefty bill of RM142 for a meal that included only plain water.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, she remarked, “Felt like I was eating in Switzerland. It’s not even this expensive in Singapore. I want to support local vendors but not with this price which is draining my blood.”

The incident occurred at a Teluk Nipah Beach restaurant in Manjung, Perak, prompting the customer to caution fellow Malaysians to be vigilant during their visits, emphasising the absence of price tags and weighing scales.

The power of social media quickly came into play as the TikTok video garnered 1 million views, prompting KPDN officers to intervene.

The ministry observed the premise for two days, noting the absence of price tags and the non-use of weighing scales for seafood transactions. In a TikTok post (@kpdn_perak), the organisation revealed that the menu prices at the restaurant were significantly higher than others in the vicinity.

The restaurant operators received a Goods Information Confirmation Notice, requiring them to submit all details about their goods to KPDN within five working days. If found guilty, they could face a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum of three years in jail. The investigation aims to ensure fair pricing practices and transparency in the seafood industry.