KERETAPI TANAH MELAYU BERHAD (KTMB) recently called out a passenger for causing a delay after pulling an emergency brake.

In an Instagram post, KTMB said the incident took place on Saturday (October 12) in the ETS train heading to Ipoh.

As shown in the security footage, the passenger, wearing a blue t-shirt, was seen rushing out after pulling the emergency brake at 11.25pm while another individual stood by.

This action resulted in a two-hour long delay.

“This video was shared to raise awareness so incidents like this are not repeated

“Any individual who improperly uses the emergency signaling devices provided by a licensed operator in any train car or on any train for passengers to stop the train in case of emergency is committing an offense,” KTMB said in its post.

Those in violation of the rules will face strict action under Section 122 (Act 715) of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010.

Upon conviction, they can be fined up to RM1,000 or sentenced to jail not more than three months or both.