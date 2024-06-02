Hankering for a piping hot plate of nasi kandar directly from Penang?

Well, good news because KTM Berhad is now offering nasi kandar from Penang inside selected Electric Train Service (ETS) trains.

This mouth watering offering is actually a collaboration between KTMB ETS, Nasik Kandaq Transporter, NKH and Segi Seri Group dubbed “Nasi Kandar Original Dari Pulau Pinang”.

Yesterday (January 5), KTMB announced on their Facebook page that the nasi kandar is available for the ETS trains from Kuala Lumpur to Butterworth (EP 9174, EP 9176, EG 9322), Butterworth to Kuala Lumpur (EP 9175, EP 9179, EP 9177), Kuala Lumpur to Padang Besar (EP 9420) and Padang Besar to Kuala Lumpur (EP 9279).

“Original nasi kandar from Penang in the ETS cafe. Come and get your nasi kandar at Cafe ETS Coach C. First come, first serve. And right after you eat, you can just lean back and rest.”