A recent TikTok video by user @muaandgroomingmelaka has sparked a conversation about open house etiquette during Hari Raya.

The video offers a glimpse into Dekwan’s home in Melaka, festively decorated and brimming with food – a classic scene of Raya hospitality.

However, the caption takes a surprising turn: “No one showed up.”

Dekwan also reveals in the video and in a follow-up interview with World Of Buzz that following a Ramadan meal with a big gathering of friends, he decided to organise an open house on Raya’s third day.

He meticulously planned the menu and spent the entire day cooking, wanting to ensure a warm and comfortable environment for his guests.

Unfortunately, as the day progressed, Dekwan’s optimism dwindled.

He received messages from several friends apologizing for having to cancel, but a significant portion simply never arrived or confirmed their attendance.

Despite the disappointment, Dekwan remained gracious, welcoming his few neighbors who dropped by and encouraging them to take leftover food home.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of clear communication in his parting advice:

“If you get invited to an event, always let the host know whether you’ll be attending.”

This viral video has ignited a discussion about open house etiquette, highlighting the time and effort hosts invest in preparing for guests.

It serves as a gentle reminder to be considerate and communicate clearly when responding to invitations.

