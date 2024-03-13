A Malaysian who has resided in Singapore for more than 10 years recently shared how life in Singapore is more comfortable then Malaysia.

The anonymous woman shared her experience of living in Singapore on a Facebook page called Humans of Kuala Lumpur.

According to the woman, she moved to Singapore in 2013 to pursue her degree and married a Singaporean after her graduation.

She then listed the reasons why one should move to Singapore:

1. Expensive consumer goods take up a lower proportion of one’s salary.

She explained in Singapore, with just SGD 2,000 salary, one can afford Coach or Braun Buffel that would cost them SGD 200.

But in Malaysia, if one earns RM 2,000, a Coach bag cost way more. “You’d have to earn three times as much to afford the same lifestyle.”

2. Grants for first-time couples who buy HDB flats

She explained how since her husband and her were under the age of 30, they were qualified to receive a proximity and first-time buyer grant of SGD 90,000 for a house that cost SGD 430,000.

3. Reliable public transportation

The woman then goes on to say that her husband and her have no car and do not require one as “the public transportation system is more than capable of delivering us from point A to point B with minimal last-mile problems.”

4. Food is affordable

She shares that food is affordable as they get Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers. The couple who earn a combined income of more than S$6,000, are able to save S$500 each every month.

5. Better safety

“I can a bus or train or taxi anytime and anywhere,” she said, adding that its safe to walk in Singapore alone at midnight as no one will attempt to rob her.

It is also easy to connect with her fellow countrymen as there are many Malaysians working here, she added.

6. Salaries are better

This goes without saying, Singapore salaries definitely fare better when compared to Malaysia.

However, the woman did highlight that Singapore’s “overtime culture” can be a “killer”. And the most challenging aspects of adapting to life in Singapore is the fast pace of life and the crowded public transportation system.

But all in all, she believes that moving to Singapore has brought a lot of advantages. In her opinion, the higher income, better job opportunities, and improved quality of life make it worth the move.

What do you think?

ALSO READ:

Better pay, career development and attractive lifestyle have drawn 900,000 Malaysians to work in Singapore

A Malaysian’s career switch from education to cleaning in Singapore has seen a pay bump from RM1.9k to above RM10k.