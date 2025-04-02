WHILE lion dancers are typically accompanied by a specific traditional music consisting of drums, cymbals and gongs, this time around, they have danced to the beat of culturally different drums.

A viral video on TikTok of two lion dancers dancing to the beat of a Singapore-based traditional South Indian percussion band has captivated netizens recently, seeing the enthusiasm of the lion dancers in their performance.

The video showed several ‘urumi melam’ players surrounding the lion dancers who were keeping up with the rhythm of the drums, especially the lion dancer on the right showing a pep in their step.

Several users remarked on the blend of cultures creating a unique and lively performance while some noted the difference in the two lion dancers’ routines.

“This is the best (example) of racial harmony we want to show the world. Keep it up,” one user commented.

“One is unsure how to keep up to the beat while the other is feeling the music,” another netizen pointed out.