IN some touristy places in Kuala Lumpur, many resort to double-parking or parking illegally due to the lack of space.

However, many times, that kind of attitude can inconvenience other motorists.

A video clip of a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) recently made waves on social media after the vehicle was parked illegally at Jalan Sultan junction, causing a massive traffic jam and at the same time, inconveniencing other vehicles.

In the 46-second video shared on Xiaohongshu (XHS), the RapidKL bus could be seen having a difficult time trying to manoeuvre past the SUV without damaging it.

The front half of the SUV was parked in a yellow box.

A traffic yellow box is designed to improve traffic flow at road junctions. Motorists are not allowed to stop in a yellow box and obstruct other vehicles.

The incident very quickly attracted a lot of attention and helpful bystanders who came to the aid of RapidKL bus by directing the driver on how to manoeuvre out of the situation.

Thankfully with the driver’s expert handling and the help of the public, the bus eased out of the sticky situation without damaging the SUV. Loud cheers and claps erupted when the bus made its way out.

During the entire incident, the owner of the SUV was nowhere to be seen nor did he make the effort to remove the vehicle.

Despite the SUV’s selfish behaviour, it is rather heartwarming to note how the public came together to aid the bus driver.

