THERE have been several instances of bad parking these days.

While it is not a surprise, many would rather do something about it these days in an attempt to teach these drivers a lesson.

A Tesla was recently spotted badly parked near a grocery store in Kuala Lumpur and an individual decided to take matters into their own hands and mark said vehicle with an obvious message.

In a post shared in the Mont Kiara Community Facebook group, the message “Park properly lah!” in capital letters was seen drawn on the white car’s hood, with several exclamation points to emphasise the point home.

While several Facebook users found it amusing and even commended the individual’s act of “heroism”.

However, other users pointed out how this act of “heroism” could land the individual into trouble with the law.

“You deem vandalising (as) a (heroic) act? Follow the rules, call (the) authorities to tow the car away, don’t take (the) law into your own hands,” a netizen commented.

“Those who hero worship this hero be aware that the jail term for mischief is one to five years,” another user quipped.

