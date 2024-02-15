VALENTINE’S Day— it may not have begun as a capitalist construct but now it often comes with the social pressures of buying your significant other overpriced flowers and dinners.

But one florist in Kuala Lumpur has decided to close their business for Valentine’s Day, and believe us, it’s for a good cause!

Recently, Nook Flowers announced on their Instagram page that they will be closed for Valentine’s Day from Feb 10 (Saturday) to Feb 18 (Sunday) due to the increase in flower prices during the lovey-dovey season, as well as the environmental impact of flying in flowers from overseas to meet the high demand.

They wrote: “Hello, Nooklets. For the third year in a row, we are adhering to our choice not to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Here are the reasons why:

1. Flower costs are high, and they will continue to rise as Valentine’s Week approaches.

“While we send thoughts to the Powers of the Universe every day to stabilise expenses, the Gods of the currency exchange rate have yet to hear us. With the tremendous spike in demand for Valentine’s Day, there will be another surge, and the condition of flux will persist.”

2. There is an over-reliance on imported material, which jeopardises their Responsible Floristry approach and support for ‘Grown Not Flown’.

“Carbon footprint is the stuff of our nightmares and keeps us awake at night; blinking in the dark like owls gives us crow’s feet, nobody wants that.”

Additionally, they said, “We pride ourselves in offering as much ‘Grown Not Flown’ options as we can manage daily, but there’s still a shortage in the local floriculture industry (stemming from a few years ago when local flower farms took quite a beating with the prolonged Covid-19 shut downs, and many switched to growing vegetables),“

Furthermore, Nook Flowers went on to say that expressing your lover’s appreciation should not be confined to Valentine’s Day.

“Also, as we repeat every year, there are no rules; therefore, celebrate love in modest ways every day and often. To be clear, we made this choice after careful evaluation of what would best suit our small, family-owned business’s growing demands while remaining loyal to our Responsible Floristry ideal.”

“It is a personal decision, and we do not represent others in our sector. Please keep in mind that Valentine’s Day is a special day for many hardworking people in our profession who work hard to make it a memorable one for customers,“ they stated.

Congratulations to Nook Flowers for caring for the environment while also prioritising their company’s corporate social responsibility.