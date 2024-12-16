MALAYSIANS are renowned for their kindness and generosity, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need— be it a fellow human or even an animal.

A recent act of kindness by a Malaysian has left netizens deeply moved, with many shedding tears of admiration.

@usernotkencang shared in a TikTok video that he recently encountered a pakcik in a convenience store who had been eyeing a packet of body wash in the shop.

The pakcik had inquired to the staff if there was a smaller packet of the body wash available. However, the staff responded that all that available in the store was the full size version of the body wash.

He noticed that all the man had was just RM10 and how the man had a rather pensive, longing look.

@usernotkencang decided to surprise the man by purchasing the packet of body wash and gifting it to the man.

“Alhamdullilah uncle, please accept this small gift from me,” said @usernotkencang in the video.

He explained that he has also faced hardships previously and understands the feelings the pakcik must be going through.

“I’m also someone who has faced hardship, so I understand how that feels.

“May we be granted the strength to seek abundant sustenance.”

The video of his kindness has since gone viral, amassing over 171,600 and more than 180 comments from deeply moved netizens, including the employee that was working in the convenience store.

“I am the staff. Thank you for helping this pakcik, he came back to the convenience store and was very happy. You are a good guy,” commented JaydenYong.

“Thank you for being a kind person. May your livelihood go smoothly, green lights all the way, no traffic jams, and may you always be able to find a parking spot easily,” said Namelessssweeeyy.

“I didn’t expect my tears to fall because I’ve been there before— living far from home with no money, just holding on as best as I could,” shared skyralilyy

