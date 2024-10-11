Local singer Aisha Retno’s debut’s concert scrapped due to low ticket sales, fans express support

LOCAL singer Aisha Retno’s first solo concert scheduled for next Saturday has been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

The Aisha Retno Malam Sutera concert was to be held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur with ticket prices starting at RM199 for the standing area to RM4,000 (VVIP box).

The 24-year-old singer rose to fame after the release of her English single W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) in 2021 and made it to the Billboard in New York Times Square in 2022 as part of music streaming platform Spotify’s EQUAL campaign.

The concert organiser, Kharisma Music International said in an Instagram post that Aisha’s management decided not to postpone the event.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly,” the announcement said.

ALSO READ: ‘Search’ members to pay almost RM500,000 damages over cancellation of concert

It is understood that the concert ticket distributor Ticket2u has emailed buyers and processed their full refund for the ticket purchases, said to be completed within seven to 14 days.

Following the announcement, many have expressed their support, shared by the singer herself on her Instagram stories with some suggesting that the event’s marketing could have been the reason for the cancellation.

Netizens on X pointed out that Aisha is not as established in the local music industry in comparison to more well-known singers such as Jaclyn Victor, therefore suggesting she holds smaller scale events first before taking a leap to bigger events.

Others also commended her team’s honesty, conveying the reason for the concert’s cancellation.

“It’s not wrong for her to go big but sometimes it’s best to start on a smaller scale, have small showcases at more modest venues before going big. One thing about young performers nowadays, just because they have thousands, or even millions of followers, it does not translate to bums on seats at their shows,” a user said.

“She is talented indeed but I think she needs to create a strong fan base first,” a netizen suggested.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging