TEACHERS these days are not given enough credit for the mental and physical labour poured into educating their students not only to gain knowledge but are also part of the child’s development to becoming a contributing member of society.

A young teacher recently shared one of her worst experiences when dealing with a standard one student a year ago, saying the incident caused a change in her demeanour towards her students.

@ainasabila on Threads said the student was throwing a tantrum in the classroom and she was doing her best to calm the young girl down but only resulted in her getting spat on in the face just three months into the school term.

“At the time, I was struggling to hold my anger in.I was raising my hand already but I (immediately) headed out to wash my face and say a prayer then calm myself down.

“That (was) the turning point in my career. I was no longer that soft-spoken teacher,” Aina said in her post.

ALSO READ: M’sian teacher disappointed after secondary school student writes song lyrics on exam paper

Replying to several comments, Aina said the student’s tantrums became “progressively” worse to the point where she was taking her clothes off in front of the class hence Aina advised the student’s parents to refer her to therapy, citing abnormal behaviour.

Not only that, Aina did what she could as a teacher to accommodate to the young child’s “requests” but no fruition came out of it and in the end, the student moved to another school.

Prior to the incident, Aina said she was friendly with the children in any class she taught in, having conversations with them but all of that changed and she stopped doing that, mentioning how she gets emotionally “triggered” easily.

“I try to prioritise my mental health but I get so angry. I miss my old self. There is so much sacrifice involved in being a teacher. I feel it but I do not know how long can I endure this.

“I love teaching so much. I enjoy the process - just the part with the rude students I cannot stand,” Aina added.

ALSO READ: M’sian teacher shares how student uses “F word” as answers in English exam, outrages netizens

As her post gained traction, many teachers have admitted under her post to going through similar experiences, changing from being friendly to their students then having to resort to putting on a strict face to keep the students in line.