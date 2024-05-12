THE Education Ministry’s decision to abolish examination-oriented learning for school students is aimed at reducing their stress, the Dewan Rakyat was told on November 26.

However recent viral posts of a student writing curse words in the exam paper, leaving the paper blank has Malaysian netizens questioning if “reducing their stress” was necessary.

A teacher recently took to TikTok to express her disappointment with a student who had written down song lyrics on the exam paper.

In a 19-second video, @cikgu_baby shares that she was initially full of enthusiasm and drive to mark the exam papers, however the student’s exam ‘answers’ immediately made her feel “down”.

From the video, it appears to be a question in regards to the Malay literature, Tawanan Komander Caucasus novel.

The student however responds by writing down the lyrics to ‘APT.’ song sang by Rosé and Bruno Mars!

To add salt to the wound, the student even made the ‘effort’ to write the entire song lyrics in the answer section.

The teacher, understandably disappointed, questioned the student’s ‘effort’ in writing to full song lyrics, but not the actual essay as required by the exam question.

“We have tried our very best to provide an excellent educational platform for the children, but this is how they repay us. Disappointed!

“Absolutely no sense of responsibility.

“If only you were as diligent in writing essays as you are in writing the full lyrics of this song, how proud your teacher would be,” she expressed.

The video has since gone viral with more than 700 comments from disappointed and frustrated Malaysian netizens.

“You can memorise such long song lyrics, but you can’t do the same for your studies? Ugh, it’s so frustrating! This is exactly why I can’t be a teacher— I’m afraid I’d lose my temper with these kids!” commented @nathasha08_.

Many also questioned the purpose of abolishment of exams, with students producing such results.

“Exams stress students out” – well, this is the result when students aren’t “stressed.” They leave us stressed instead. Their answers are nonsense, as if they haven’t learned anything all year. We’ve worked so hard to teach, and in the end, this is what we get. It’s heartbreaking,” said @hell.o.stranger.

“And you think exams should be abolished like this? It’s not a wise idea at all. Just look at this situation – you can tell they’re still taking exams lightly. It’s heartbreaking to see the attitude of students these days,” commented @paowuzz.