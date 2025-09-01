A woman claims she was harassed by flasher in Kuala Lumpur.

Taking to TikTok to recount her experience following the alleged incident, @anonmakanapa said she was just on her way to buy food but unfortunately faced an unpleasant incident.

“No one is safe even when getting a takeaway meal.” she captioned the post.

While heading to the eatery in Bukit Bintang alone, she said that there was a man walking behind her, claiming that he informed her of her pants being dirty.

“He was just letting me know that my pants are dirty – then at the end of the alley, he started to show his private parts in front of me.

“I’m literally shaking. I was just going out to buy food,” she said in the video.

Netizens were enraged and horrified on the woman’s behalf regarding the alleged incident.

She was also urged to lodge a police report on the incident.