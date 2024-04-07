Local woman horrified to find her savings eaten by termites

A Malaysian woman was horrified to discover that her hard-earning savings had been eaten by none other than, termites.

The woman’s daughter, @madam_mama06 took to her TikTok account to share the video of the aftermath.

In the 29-second video, multiple bank notes ranging from RM1, RM5, RM10, RM20 and RM50 were scattered all over the floor, covered in termites.

Upon closer inspection, many of the notes had holes in them, the edges gnawed off, as a result of the termites.

“It hasn’t even been two months that my mother has been keeping her money in this money box and its already eaten by termites.

“Its so heart wrenching and the monetary value that the termites ate is not small. They only ate the notes that have a higher value,” captioned the distraught women in the video.

ALSO READ: Foreign worker seen eating plain rice mixed with water in order to send money back to family

It was interesting to note that the termites targeted the notes with the higher value, and had a particular favourite— the RM50.

In a follow up second video, the woman shared that the termites gnawed the RM50 notes to shreds.

“I managed to interview three termites on why they targeted the RM50 notes. It turns out the RM50 notes taste like Beryl’s chocolate.

“The orange (RM20 notes) taste like Lotus Biscoff and the red (RM10 notes) taste like strawberry,” said the woman wryly.

She added that the RM1 and RM5 notes probably tasted like grass which was why the termites barely touched them.

Alarmed and concerned TikTok users flooded the comments, with some offering advise on what the woman’s mother could do to salvage the notes.

Many advised her to bring the notes to the bank to exchange it, as long as the notes still had their serial number.

READ MORE: College students spend less than RM3 for meals daily due to financial constraints