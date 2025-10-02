A woman’s search for a potential husband has raised eyebrows recently after she attached a Google Form for suitors to complete.

Shared on X by @theanggunz, she initially questioned whether it was wise to look for a romantic partner on the X page @TwTJodohMY, a space for Malaysian singles seeking relationships.

Wanting to get to know her suitors better, she included a link to a Google form where potential candidates could submit details, including their occupation, income, and monthly commitments.

The form also inquired about their phobias and their parents’ hometown.

The post gained traction, with many scrutinising her questions and accusing her of “farming” candidates’ data. Some advised her to avoid asking for specific personal information.

“You are violating the Personal Data Protection Act. I hope no one initiates legal action against you. Farming sensitive information needs to be taken seriously,” a netizen warned.

“Instead of asking for specific personal details, just gather information on their salary range, industry (not job title), and social media handle. Connect through a direct message first, and let each person decide when to share details. Keep it casual,” a user suggested.

“What are you doing inquiring about other people’s income? Do you work for the Department of Statistics?” a commenter jokingly asked.