M’sian alleges well-known international company wrongly sent private Letter of Demand to him

A young man shared his recent experience on X wrongly receiving a Letter of Demand (LOD) from an allegedly “well-known international brand”.

The company had sent the letter to Faiz Azmi on WhatsApp but as it turns out, it was addressed to the wrong person but with a “very similar name”.

The person they intended to send the LOD to was Faiz bin Mohd Azmi, according to the screenshots of the conversation attached.

In the screenshot, Faiz was also instructed to “ignore” the message as it was a private and confidential (P&C) message.

However, the exchange did not apparently end there as Faiz also alleged that said company had tried to blame him for not “speaking up” about the issue, claiming he “disparaged” their brand, before apologising.

“How can they be a compliance legal practitioner like this? They also delivered a LOD to the wrong person.

“Maybe I should file a complaint to the Malaysian Bar or their client,” he added.

Netizens commented on the unprofessional tone of the sender and even encouraged Faiz to file the complaint as they were also quite peeved at the rude tone of the message.