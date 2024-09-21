A quick stop at a home exhibition turned into a life-changing moment for a Malaysian couple when they landed their dream two-storey terrace home in Mambau, Negeri Sembilan for RM700,000.

Their secret? Consistently saving 20% of their monthly income.

ALSO READ: Frugal lifestyle gets Japanese man RM4mil savings, early retirement

Mohd Sollehi Arshad, 31, and his wife, Munirah Mahmud, 30, who have been married for five years, shared their story of how they purchased the house.

“We were out shopping for household items when we saw a property exhibition. After looking at the location and features of the house, we felt it was suitable for us,” said Mohd Sollehi.

He added, “My wife and I had been planning to buy a home because we were living in a family-provided house.

“However, we weren’t actively searching or conducting serious surveys. But after attending the exhibition and hearing the salesperson’s explanation, we were drawn to the concept and location. Most importantly, it’s close to our parents’ homes,” he said.

The process of buying their first home was smooth, taking a relatively short time, as the salesperson managed all the paperwork.

ALSO READ: Japanese woman’s RM6 daily food budget funds three houses and cat café by 34

“In my opinion, the most important thing when buying a house is having solid savings. It helps banks feel confident in offering financing,” he explained.

“We set aside at least 20% of our income every month for savings, which we used for important purchases like buying a house,” said Sollehi.

He also emphasised the importance of financial planning after buying the house since additional expenses for renovations and interior design were necessary to ensure they could live comfortably.

“We have savings to handle the post-purchase costs, but we do so within our personal budget,” he said.

The couple was particularly attracted to the home’s modern design and the fact that it is part of a new neighbourhood development.

“We liked the design because the living room is spacious and open to the kitchen area, so we can renovate it to our taste. Even though we don’t have children yet, the space is important because we have a large family, and it’s comfortable for guests when we gather.

“We’ve considered future developments like schools, commercial buildings, and medical facilities. It’s important for us as future residents, plus the area is conveniently near the highway,” he added.