A viral video showing a GD Express (GDEX) delivery driver running over a dog during a delivery in Banting has sparked widespread public outcry.

In the video, the driver runs over the dog lying in the middle of a residential road, leading to immediate backlash from netizens demanding answers and accountability from the company.

In response, GDEX posted an official apology on Facebook, acknowledging the incident and expressing deep regret over what they described as an “unfortunate event.”

The company stated: “On November 6, a GDEX van driver had ran over a stray dog that was lying on the road at Jalan Bunut 6, Taman Seri Bunut, in Banting, Selangor.

“It was an accident that we are deeply regretful for and we sincerely apologise for the unfortunate incident.

“Safety is our utmost priority.

“The management has since suspended the driver from his duties and will take further disciplinary actions.

“We are also enhancing our safety procedures and protocols.

“We thank those who have brought this issue to our attention and will do the needful to prevent such incidents in the future,” the company stated.

The company further noted:“We appreciate those who have brought this matter to our attention and will take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.”

Reactions to the apology have been mixed.

Some praised GDEX for taking responsibility, while others voiced dissatisfaction, urging the company to take stronger measures.

One user called Liew Heng Leong commented: “Thank you very much for the update and follow up.”

“GD Express, how’s the condition of the dog? Did you follow up on the dog’s condition? Any treatment or help provided? Do you even know how’s the dog doing now? Lipwei Chong asked.

Izz Amani commented: “How could they not notice the dog was there?”

“Disgusting! What an insincere statement. Do better!” Bernardine Chiew wrote.

