IN a heartwarming show of dedication, a father from Bukit Abal, Kelantan has been walking 6 kilometres every day with his daughter to make sure she doesn’t miss out on school.

Despite financial struggles and their motorbike breaking down, this devoted father accompanies his Year 6 daughter, Izara, on the 3-kilometre journey to and from school.

Their daily walk came to light after a Facebook post by Abbe Hae, an internet personality who helps the underprivileged. He shared the story on October 1, praising the father’s unwavering commitment to his daughter’s education.

“Izara walks to school every day, accompanied by her father. They walk a total of 6km, going to and from school.

“Sometimes, kind villagers offer them a ride if they happen to come across the father and daughter on their way to school. A big thank you to the local community for their concern about this family’s situation,” he wrote.

“Izara’s school is quite far compared to her sister’s. Her older sister, who is in Form 2, attends a secondary school just 1.5km away from home. But for Izara, a Year 6 student, her school is 3km from home.

“Previously, the children were taken to school by their father on a motorbike, but unfortunately, the motorbike broke down, and financial difficulties have prevented it from being repaired,” he stated.

“What caught Abbe’s attention was the father’s responsibility and dedication to making sure his daughter gets to school, even if it means walking, so she doesn’t miss out on her education—a commitment that should be an example to others.

“Izara is a hardworking student. As soon as she gets home, she opens her school bag and immediately starts revising,” he detailed.

In a heartwarming gesture, Abbe offered financial assistance to the family, including a monthly scholarship for the girl’s studies.

“Because of Izara’s dedication to her studies, Abbe has decided to provide her with a monthly scholarship starting in October 2024.

“Abbe has also requested that the informant who shared the family’s story help get the father’s motorbike repaired as soon as possible, with all the costs covered by his team, so that they no longer have to walk to school,” he shared.

“May Izara grow up to be a successful person one day.”

His post garnered over 16,000 likes and 780 comments, with netizens expressing their support and even asking for the family’s details so they could offer help as well.

One user called Aiman commented: “May the children of this family grow up to be kind, successful, and wealthy in the future.”

“Is there the father’s account number to help this girl? Thanks,” Karen Lista wrote.