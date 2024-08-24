Sabahan father receives new motorbike after modifying bicycle with dustbins to transport daughter to school

IN a heartwarming display of community spirit, a video highlighting a father’s ingenuity in Lahad Datu, Sabah has gone viral.

The footage, shared by Hareez Ikmal on Facebook, shows an old man transporting his daughter to school using a modified bicycle outfitted with dustbins as makeshift seats for added comfort.

He wrote: “On our way to Tawau, we hit traffic in Lahad Datu because the kids had just gotten out of school. In the middle of the jam, I saw an old man riding a “unique bicycle” with his young child in the back.

“It was really touching to see him and his child. The love of a father is truly amazing.”

The touching video caught the eye of Malaysian activist and influencer Adrian Edy, who took it upon himself to assist the family.

Adrian identified the old man and his daughter, Pakcik Basri and Putri Sarah, and through donations collected from the public, he gifted the family a new motorcycle.