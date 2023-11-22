M’sian lontong seller mak cik impresses netizens with her fluent English

A TikTok video featuring Rosni, a Malaysian auntie, showcasing her impressive command of the English language in an interview has gone viral on social media.

@alexey.brock or better known as Alexey in his videos, interviewed Rosni at her stall. He inquired about her background where she explained that she was originally from Ipoh before she moved to Sungai Penghala in 1985 to work in a factory.

In her fluent English, she told Alexey that she was married at the age of 25 and is the mother to three sons, one who is married.

“I came to KL because of the good life,” said Rosni before adding that working in KL also meant she was able to have a good source of income.

Rosni then worked for 17 long years as a cleaner for a condominium before transitioning into selling lontong at her stall.

The video has garnered almost 1.5 million views with more than 71,400 likes with netizens blown away by her English speaking skills.