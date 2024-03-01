Nasi kandar is a must have meal when in Penang, but ordering a plate can be rather expensive, as it depends on the dishes you choose. Choose proteins like squid eggs, prawns or fish and you need to be ready to fork out at least RM40.

Most recently, a customer went viral on Facebook after a famous nasi kandar restaurant in Penang after he spent a whopping RM69 on a plate of nasi kandar.

According to the social media post which was posted on Dec 30, 2023, this set a new record for the highest purchase in the restaurant’s history.

In the comment section, the restaurant explained that the customer had travelled all the way from Johor and that they did not expect that a customer would break the record right before the end of the year.

The restaurant also posted a breakdown of the side dishes contributing to the RM69 bill: large squid (RM8), three whole squids (RM7.50 each), four prawns (RM7.50 each), mutton (RM7) and rice (RM1.50).

The post which has already gotten 9.3K likes has been flooded with comments from netizens marvelling at not just at the price but also at the surprisingly affordable side dishes.

“If you ordered a similar plate elsewhere, it would have reached RM500,” commented a netizen.

“That is really cheap. Usually a piece of squid will cost RM50 like the incident that happened in Sabah where the prawn cost RM18,” commented another.