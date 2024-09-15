AT the remarkable age of 77, a Malaysian man has shown that age is never an obstacle to obtaining education.

According to New Straits Times, on September 4, Zulkifly Abdullah proudly graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Shah Alam.

ALSO READ: 77-year-old shares RM23.3m jackpot with children

The former human resources officer, who had previously earned a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in History from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), embarked on his law studies in 2018 and completed them by December last year.

“It’s common for older people to forget things more quickly, and I have to learn more from younger people, but that didn’t stop me from completing my studies,“ he was quoted as saying.

His passion for law stemmed from his career in a ministry where he dealt with legal regulations. However, Zulkifly only turned to further education after his retirement.

“When I was working, my focus was on my job, and I didn’t consider continuing my education at that time,“ he said.

After retiring, he pursued his first degree in History from UKM between 2007 and 2011 at the age of 60. Several years later, he enrolled in UiTM to study law.

While studying in his later years came with its own set of challenges, such as memory retention, Zulkifly remained steadfast.

He praised the support of his lecturers, classmates, and especially his family. “

My son, Mohd Azlan, is a lawyer, and we often discuss legal matters. I also consult him when I need clarification on certain topics,“ he added.

As a father of five, Zulkifly encourages others to keep learning regardless of age.

“Education is a lifelong journey.

“Law requires consistent reading and effort. If you have the opportunity, continue learning regardless of your age,“ he advised.